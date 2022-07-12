Koochiching Co. Approves Flood Debris and Waste Management Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Koochiching County approved a flood debris and waste management plan for properties determined to have flood damage and without insurance coverage.

“In order to properly dispose of this flood waste, the County is establishing a Temporary Residential Curbside Flood Waste Pick-up Program,” said Matthew Gouin, Koochiching County Environmental Services Director. “Non-residential properties will be assessed and waste management assistance may be provided on a case-by-case basis.”

The program will likely follow FEMA’s Public Assistance Program Guidance.

Anyone looking for assistance can visit the Environmental Services Department page at the Koochiching County website. They can also call the department at 218-283-1157. The program will be available until Oct. 1.

