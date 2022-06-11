Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Taking Place This Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament in Bemidji is set to take place on Saturday, June 11th, where over 100 anglers will compete for cash and prizes.

It starts just before 7 AM, where the national anthem will be a sung and a prayer will be given before anglers are released. Participants will then start heading back around 4 PM.

This year’s tournament will be a catch-photo-release contest utilizing the FishDonkey app. Winners will be determined by the total assigned weight for up to five walleye per two-person team. Tournament judges will then review submissions via the app to verify submitted fish for placements from 1st all the way down to 79th place.

Last year’s donation amount was around $68,000 that was given to 11 non-profits. This year, they hope to hit the $1 million mark.

