Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic in Bemidji Moving to Sanford Center

The annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament is changing locations. This year, the community events and awards ceremony will be at Bemidji’s Sanford Center.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday at 7 a.m. on Lake Bemidji as 100 teams of anglers set off for a day of competitive fishing. Since the creation of the tournament, the Walleye Classic has contributed over $1.1 million to beneficiaries such as Bemidji Youth Baseball, Boy Scouts, and Special Olympics.

The awards ceremony starts at 6 p.m., where the top 10 teams will pull their boats through the Sanford Center arena, showcasing their fish.

“Our tournament has been full since March 1,” said Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament Chairman Phil Hodapp. “So the anglers are online, and a lot of these guys I’ve talked to, many of them are ready and they’ve been fishing other tournaments and stuff. They’re pretty excited about the new format, you know? Things have gone really well and we couldn’t be more happy than we are with the staff at the Sanford Center who have really stepped up to help us make this a really fun afternoon for the whole community.”

Over $5,000 in door prizes and family events, including a 1650 Lund Angler boat, can be won at the tournament in a raffle held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Raffle tickets are on sale for $10 at the following locations:

Acme Tools in Bemidji

Ray’s Sport and Marine on Highway 2 in Wilton

Lueken’s Village Foods North and South in Bemidji at the Service Counter

Ace on the Lake in Bemidji at the cashier station

Northwoods Bait & Tackle in Bemidji on Highway 71 N at Fern Street

Timberline Sports in Blackduck

More information on the tournament can be found on the Walleye Classic website.