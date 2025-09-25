Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Distributes $126,000 in Tourney Proceeds

This past summer was the 25th anniversary of the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic in Bemidji, and yesterday, proceeds from the event were given out to community beneficiaries.

The tournament, which first started as the Kraus-Anderson Walleye Classic, has distributed nearly $1.4 million since then to community causes. On Thursday at St. Philip’s Church, proceeds from this year’s tournament—$126,000 in all—were distributed to 12 different charitable beneficiaries.

Tournament revenues were earned through sponsorships, donations, and the annual raffle. This year’s recipients are:

Scouting America – Northern Lights Council

Bemidji Youth Baseball

American Heroes Outdoors

Fishing Has No Boundaries

Let’s Go Fishing

Special Olympics

Take A Kid Fishing

All Pro Dad

Bemidji Lumberjack Fishing Team

Casting with Cops

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Knights of Columbus Council #1544

Next year’s Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic will be held on Lakes Bemidji and Irving on June 13.