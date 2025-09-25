Sep 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Distributes $126,000 in Tourney Proceeds
This past summer was the 25th anniversary of the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic in Bemidji, and yesterday, proceeds from the event were given out to community beneficiaries.
The tournament, which first started as the Kraus-Anderson Walleye Classic, has distributed nearly $1.4 million since then to community causes. On Thursday at St. Philip’s Church, proceeds from this year’s tournament—$126,000 in all—were distributed to 12 different charitable beneficiaries.
Tournament revenues were earned through sponsorships, donations, and the annual raffle. This year’s recipients are:
- Scouting America – Northern Lights Council
- Bemidji Youth Baseball
- American Heroes Outdoors
- Fishing Has No Boundaries
- Let’s Go Fishing
- Special Olympics
- Take A Kid Fishing
- All Pro Dad
- Bemidji Lumberjack Fishing Team
- Casting with Cops
- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
- Knights of Columbus Council #1544
Next year’s Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic will be held on Lakes Bemidji and Irving on June 13.