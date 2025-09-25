Sep 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Distributes $126,000 in Tourney Proceeds

knights of columbus walleye classic 2025 check thumbnail

$126,000 in proceeds from the 2025 Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic were distributed to 12 different charitable organizations in the Bemidji area on Thursday. (Credit: Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic)

This past summer was the 25th anniversary of the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic in Bemidji, and yesterday, proceeds from the event were given out to community beneficiaries.

The tournament, which first started as the Kraus-Anderson Walleye Classic, has distributed nearly $1.4 million since then to community causes. On Thursday at St. Philip’s Church, proceeds from this year’s tournament—$126,000 in all—were distributed to 12 different charitable beneficiaries.

Tournament revenues were earned through sponsorships, donations, and the annual raffle. This year’s recipients are:

  • Scouting America – Northern Lights Council
  • Bemidji Youth Baseball
  • American Heroes Outdoors
  • Fishing Has No Boundaries
  • Let’s Go Fishing
  • Special Olympics
  • Take A Kid Fishing
  • All Pro Dad
  • Bemidji Lumberjack Fishing Team
  • Casting with Cops
  • Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
  • Knights of Columbus Council #1544

Next year’s Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic will be held on Lakes Bemidji and Irving on June 13.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

beltrami county history center historical society caboose

09-25-2025

Community

Beltrami County History Center Reacts to Funding Cuts After Budget Vote

Ambulance Lights Generic sqk

09-25-2025

News

Swanville Man Run Over by Vehicle He Was Repairing in Morrison County

911 Ambulance First Responders sqk

09-25-2025

News

Cold Spring Man Falls from Roof of Barn Near Upsala in Morrison County

clc meat butchery staples tina smith visit thumbnail

09-25-2025

Education & Government

Sen. Tina Smith Tours Central Lakes College’s Meat Cutting & Butchery Program