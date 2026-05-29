Klobuchar Picks Former Fergus Falls Mayor as Running Mate in Governor’s Race

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is heavily favored to be the DFL candidate in this fall’s governor’s race, announced who will serve as lieutenant governor in her administration if elected.

Klobuchar named former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer to serve as her lieutenant governor running mate. Schierer was elected mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, serving on the Fergus Falls City Council prior to that.

A former small business owner, Schierer and his wife Tessa, along with their five children, owned and operated Union Pizza & Brewing Co. and TÖAST in downtown Fergus Falls. Schierer currently works with the West Central Initiative, a regional non-profit dedicated to economic development.

Klobuchar officials said in a press release Schierer would be the first person to be elected to statewide office from Congressional District 7 in over 50 years.