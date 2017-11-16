Klobuchar Condemns Alleged Franken Behavior

Klobuchar called for the investigation of her fellow Minnesota Democrat hours after Franken was accused.

Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio news anchor, said Thursday that Franken forcibly kissed her during a skit rehearsal while both were on a 2006 USO tour. Tweeden also posted a picture in which Franken is shown grinning into a camera with his hands on a sleeping Tweeden’s breasts.

Franken has apologized and says he’ll cooperate with an ethics investigation.

Klobuchar says the allegation is another example why work environments must be changed around the country, including in Congress.