Klein Earns 6A Coach of the Year in 1st Season Leading Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey

After winning the section title and taking Northern Lakes boys’ hockey to its third ever state tournament, head coach Tom Klein was named the Section 6A Coach of the Year.

Klein took over for famed head coach Mike Randolph (who departed at the end of last season after just one year as head coach) and helped the Lightning make their second straight state tournament appearance by upsetting top-seeded Sartell in the section championship game.

Northern Lakes would go 6-1 in section play and finish the season 17-12-1 overall. They also had five players earn 2nd Team All-Section honors: