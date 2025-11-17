Kitchigami Regional Library System Hosts Award-Winning Author Mary Casanova

The Kitchigami Regional Library System hosted award-winning author Mary Casanova throughout each of its locations earlier this month.

From November 3rd through November 15th, Casanova has been holding interactive discussions about her writing process and the power of storytelling.

“It’s a new program called Beyond The Margins that they’re launching in the Kitchigami System ideally aimed at teens,” Author Mary Casanova said. “We’re talking books, writing and where do ideas come from. Whether somebody wants to be author someday or just wants to be a better writer, this is for that wide range.”

Casanova has Minnesotan blood through and through from being born in Duluth, to growing up in Saint Paul. She is now living near the Minnesota-Canada border, an area in which she’s draws inspiration from for her books.

“I think writers really do have to find a way to bloom where they’re planted,” Casanova said. “I heard of an island that brought in some arts groups. I invited a few people who are published, unpublished and just thought, ‘What can I start?’ That became a writers group for me. It has profoundly impacted my writing, kept me going through really hard times.”

Casanova has composed over 40 books, including picture books, chapter books, middle grade novels, young adult/adult crossover novels, and American girl novels.

“I think that one of the draws—especially for Mary—is that she’s such a good public speaker and that she has that capabilities of reaching out to a lot of different patrons,” Brainerd Public Library Branch Manager April Risteau said. “She’s written a lot of different books with a lot of different topics.”

“Writing is still mysterious to me,” Casanova said. “Why each of us writes what we write, why I feel compelled to get the stories out there that come to me. Sometimes, it does feel like they come as a gift.”

Casanova notes that it is the writer’s responsibility to write honestly, from the heart, and to give something of lasting value to the reader.

Her writing philosophy is something the Kitchigami Regional Library System–whose mission is to enhance the quality of life throughout the counties it serves–can relate to.

“If it doesn’t come from my heart, I really don’t even have the energy to put into it,” Casanova said.

“She really is a representation of our community,” Risteau said. “She’s gone out as a great example to our community. A library system always wants to be a great representation and part of that community, so I think they both align quite well.”

Casanova will be joining Kitchigami’s Beyond The Margins program once again in the spring.

She will be conducting a writing workshop and a book club on her piece ‘Ice Out.’