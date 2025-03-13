Mar 13, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Kitchen Sink Productions’ Current Play in Park Rapids Features All-Female Cast

Kitchen Sink Productions, located in Park Rapids, was founded just over a year ago by three family members with the goal of providing more artistic opportunities during the off-season. Kitchen Sinks Productions’ newest show “Eleemosynary,” by Minnesota playwright Lee Blessing, explores relationships and the impacts of our actions on our future generations.

With the month of March being Women’s History Month and March 8th being International Women’s Day, it seemed like the perfect time to host a production featuring a female director and an all-female cast.

By popular demand, Kitchen Sink Productions has extended the show run to two weekends instead of just one. Showing on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th will start at 6 PM, and Sunday, March 16th show starts at 2 PM. Tickets are available here.

