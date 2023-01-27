Lakeland PBS

Kinship Partners in Brainerd Seeking Mentors for Its Youth Programs

Hanky HazeltonJan. 27 2023

Kinship Partners, based in Brainerd, is currently serving 200 kids and has been asked to take on more. But for them to support more kids, they’re in great need of mentors.

Kinship Partners serves youth ages 5-18 in Crow Wing and southern Cass counties by providing each of them with a mentor, with programming running for each child until they graduate from high school. With January being National Mentoring Month, Kinship is in need of help to support children currently on their waiting list.

“We have probably 22 kids on the waiting list right now that we’ve received paperwork for that want to be processed,” shared Amy Gray, executive director for Kinship Partners. “We have 15 kids who are ready, they’ve done their interviews, got their applications in, they’re looking for a mentor. So, we want to do a big push for that this month but all year round, we do need a lot of mentors.”

Anyone over the age of 18 that’s considering or wanting to invest in a youth’s life will need to undergo a thorough background check first, including motor vehicle checks for safe drivers and in-home interviews to make sure mentors can provide a safe environment for a child.

The number one thing that Kinship Partners wants to get across is that being a mentor is not as challenging as some would think.

“I think a lot of people are really intimidated by the idea of becoming a mentor, but it’s really so much easier than people anticipate. It really is just about coming and making a friendship and being a friend to a kid,” said Gray. “So, if you have the capacity to give and you like kids and want to hang out, that’s all we’re looking for.”

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor can fill out an application at the Kinship Partners website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

“Women Who Care” Donates Over $10,000 to Crossing Arts Alliance in Downtown Brainerd

Wing Wellness Partners with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity for House Build Donations

In Business: Lakes Party & BounceHouse Offers Inflatable Fun for Kids of All Ages

Brainerd High School Alumna Wins Award for Female Sports Media Coverage

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.