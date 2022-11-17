Kinship Partners Hosts 34th Annual Taste of the Lakes Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Kinship Partners, a non-profit that provides one-on-one mentoring to kids in the Brainerd Lakes Area, presented their 34th annual Taste of the Lakes at the Grand View Lodge in Nisswa last Friday. The night of fun included spirit tasting, a silent auction, and a lot of food from the area’s premier chefs.

Before the first event took place at 5:30, 19 different distilleries and breweries showcased their best beers, wine, and spirits to guests. Afterwards, the main event took place, where attendees could taste some exceptional food made by top-tier chefs.

At 7 p.m., the doors opened to the ballroom for the chef competition. 13 different restaurants and chefs participated, where each guest could choose a starter or a combination of an entrée, dessert, or a starter.

Kinship Partners also had a silent auction with a goal of bring in $70,000 for their programs, but with the amazing turnout at Friday’s event, they hoped to raise even more.

During the event, they asked for live donations to help meet their intended goal. They wanted to raise an additional $5,000, as last year they raised over $8,000.

Although it’s a great time to meet with friends and neighbors, the main focus was to bring awareness to Kinship Partners’ youth mentoring programs and why they need more attention.

Winners at this year’s Taste of the Lakes were JRs No.19 BBQ (The UGLY Cheesecake Company) for Best Starter, Big Axe Brewing Company for Best Entrée, and Dunmire’s for Best Dessert. The night’s big winner was Iron Range Eatery, which won the People’s Choice award.

The funds brought in from the event will provide dedicated volunteers to help hundreds of children each year.

