Kinship Partners Hosting 34th Annual “Coats for Kids” Drive in Brainerd
Kinship Partners is hosting their 34th annual Coats for Kids drive in Brainerd this weekend, where the public can shop for gently used coats that have been donated and cleaned for families in need. Reporter Chantelle Calhoun has the story.
Volunteers will begin distribution this Saturday, Oct. 24 between 9 AM and 3 PM behind the Westgate Mall in Brainerd for anyone who needs a winter coat.
