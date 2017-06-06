DONATE

Kinn Pleads Guilty To Murder, Sexual Assault, & Kidnapping

Josh Peterson
Jun. 6 2017
Seven months after his arrest, Jacob Kinn, 33, has entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct.

During today’s hearing Kinn’s attorney listed the events that took place beginning the evening of June, 21, 2016 at the home of Melissa Norby.

Kinn had previously communicated through text messages with Norby on the kidnapping and the sexual assault of a five-year-old Bemidji girl.

Kinn went over to Norby’s home where the two had sex when he placed a belt around Norby’s neck and choked her.

He noticed she went limp and had blood out of her mouth.

He then pulled her pants up and placed a mattress on top of Norby to conceal her from the 5-year-old Bemidji girl.

Kimm took the 5-year-old Bemidji girl out of the trailer and took her to a cabin in Bemidji. He grabbed a gasoline can and went back to Melissa Norby’s home, which he then set on fire.
Kinn traveled back to the cabin and sexually assaulted the five-year-old Bemidji girl.

Kinn, left and went to work on the morning of June 22, 2016. He returned to the Bemidji cabin around 8 or 9 p.m. to retrieve the 5-year-old girl and moved her to a camper in Effie, MN.

Aggravating factors were found in the death of Melissa Norby since she was treated with cruelty, her body was mutilated, while being in the presence of a child and other people where harmed by the situation.

No formal sentencing hearing will be held until June 26th. Through the plea agreement the state is recommending 52 years.

