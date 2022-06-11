Lakeland PBS

Kingdom Builders Christian School to Open its Doors in Bemidji This Fall

Emma HudziakJun. 10 2022

Mt. Zion Church and what will be the site of Kingdom Builders Christian School.

Kingdom Builders Christian School will be opening its doors to the Bemidji community this fall. School officials say it will provide an academic education, strong Biblical values, and hands-on learning styles with entrepreneurial extras.

The non-denominational Christian school that will be located at the old Lincoln Elementary School attached to Mt. Zion Church in Nymore. Along with the school’s mission to provide a strong biblical foundation, it will also have an emphasis on service so students learn the importance of serving others within their community.

Principal Jon Ness says that Mt. Zion and the school will be working together. The classrooms will be housed in the two-story classroom building.

The school will also prepare its students with life skills before college. These skills include core Christian values, options for PSEO, and hands-on experience with various career fields.

Homeschooled kids will also be able to attend classes at this location. The school itself will be available for students from 4th to 8th grade, while grades 9th-12th will be housed on the Oak Hills Christian College campus in the Valley View Building.

Registration for next school year is now open. More information on registration and classes can be found on the school website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

