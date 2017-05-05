King Charles III
Sunday, May 14 at 8pm
The hit Broadway show King Charles III is adapted for television. A 2016 Tony nominee for Best Play, King Charles III imagines Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne following Queen Elizabeth’s death. Lauded by the New York Times as a “flat-out brilliant portrait of a monarch in crisis,” the play was critically acclaimed in London and New York. The 90-minute adaptation will star members of the Broadway cast and will reunite the Tony-nominated creative team behind the play: Writer Mike Bartlett will adapt from his own script — daringly written in blank verse—and Rupert Goold will direct.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More
Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More