DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The Kindness Campaign continues at Central Lakes College, this time using mirrors to get their message across. Quotes and encouraging messages filled all of the mirrors across the campus in order to create a more positive environment.

The group was inspired by the kindness rocks that were placed around campus earlier in the semester. But this time the group wanted to reach all faculty, staff and students at CLC so they decided to write the words of kindness in a place where everyone has to go…the bathroom.

The goal is to take the focus away from looking into a mirror and judging your appearance and shift it to reading an uplifting message instead.

It’s an unlikely place to be inspired and the group hopes that surprise of a little support will go a long way.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ruby’s Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified

Community Spotlight: All Veterans Memorial Updated In Brainerd

CLC Holds Celebration To Recognize First-Generation Students

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Feds Head To Court To Seek Dismissal Of Twin Metals Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Government lawyers go to federal court Tuesday to seek dismissal of a lawsuit by developers of the proposed Twin Metals
Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Feds Head To Court To Seek Dismissal Of Twin Metals Lawsuit

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Ruby's Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

BSU Women's Basketball Upset By Valley City State

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.