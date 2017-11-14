Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

The Kindness Campaign continues at Central Lakes College, this time using mirrors to get their message across. Quotes and encouraging messages filled all of the mirrors across the campus in order to create a more positive environment.

The group was inspired by the kindness rocks that were placed around campus earlier in the semester. But this time the group wanted to reach all faculty, staff and students at CLC so they decided to write the words of kindness in a place where everyone has to go…the bathroom.

The goal is to take the focus away from looking into a mirror and judging your appearance and shift it to reading an uplifting message instead.

It’s an unlikely place to be inspired and the group hopes that surprise of a little support will go a long way.