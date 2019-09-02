Kimball Woman Airlifted To Hospital Following ATV Crash

A Kimball woman was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following an ATV crash in rural Backus on Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old woman was operating a 2019 Suzuki ATV in the Spider Lake Recreational Area located in the Foot Hills State Forest when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash.

The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Backus Fire and First Response, North Memorial Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.