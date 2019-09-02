Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Kimball Woman Airlifted To Hospital Following ATV Crash

Sep. 2 2019

A Kimball woman was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following an ATV crash in rural Backus on Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old woman was operating a 2019 Suzuki ATV in the Spider Lake Recreational Area located in the Foot Hills State Forest when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash.

The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Backus Fire and First Response, North Memorial Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Freight Train Strikes And Kills Man Near Pillager

Leech Lake Canoeists Rescued After Not Returning From Trip

Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Explosion In Remer

Man Seriously Injured After Tube Collides With Wake Boat On West Fox Lake

Latest Story

Ex-Beaver Gunner Olszewski Makes Patriots Roster

A rollercoaster of a day ended with Gunner Olszewski landing on the New England Patriots 53 man roster. Earlier in the day, it was widely
Posted on Aug. 31 2019

Latest Stories

Ex-Beaver Gunner Olszewski Makes Patriots Roster

Posted on Aug. 31 2019

Bagley Wins Highway 2 Matchup With Fosston

Posted on Aug. 31 2019

Ex-Beaver Gunner Olszewski Makes Strong Case For Patriots Roster

Posted on Aug. 31 2019

Pierz Football Opens Season With Blowout Win Over Foley

Posted on Aug. 31 2019

Crow Wing County Takes Steps To Contain The Spread Of CWD

Posted on Aug. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.