Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 Years in Daunte Wright’s Death

Lakeland News — Feb. 18 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black.

The sentence issued Friday is below the range of six to 8 1/2 years in prison recommended by state guidelines. But Judge Regina Chu said she found mitigating factors exist that gave her the authority to go lower.

Wright’s mother voiced disappointment at the sentence, saying “the justice system murdered him all over again.”

