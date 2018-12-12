Kilauea: Hawaii on Fire

January 23 at 8pm

Thousands of Hawaiian residents were uprooted in 2018 when Kilauea volcano erupted, sending rivers of lava through communities and into the ocean. This frightening spike in Kilauea’s activity transformed parts of the island paradise into a roaring inferno, spewing rock and causing massive destruction. Join scientists and local residents as they head underground to investigate the geological cause of the eruption. Along the way, discover how Hawaii’s distinctive volcanoes formed in the first place, and what they tell us about the future of Hawaii.

