Kidz Clubhouse Hosts Puppet Workshop At Bemidji Public Library

Jul. 30 2019

Some kids are getting creative with their summer. The Bemidji Public Library has partnered with Kidz Clubhouse for the summer to bring children creative activities.

Last week, kids watched stories come to life through a puppet show put on by the Bemidji Community Theater. After watching multiple puppeteer performances, kids were then able to create their own puppet.

Throughout the summer Kidz Clubhouse has held story times and workshops at the Bemidji Public Library. Faith Mcintyre, the leader for the Kidz Clubhouse, says they’ve using their skills to bring the writer’s words to life for the kids.

“Getting kids involved in a creative avenue is one of the best things that can happen,” Mcintyre said. “Sports are an awesome thing, but creativity is something that needs to be fostered a lot more because people stifle that a lot.”

Kidz Clubhouse will have their next event on August 17 at the Bemidji Community Theater.

