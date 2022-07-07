Lakeland PBS

Kids Triathlon Hosted By Brainerd Kiwanis Club on August 27

Hanky HazeltonJul. 7 2022

This year marks the 15th annual Kids Triathlon hosted by the Brainerd Kiwanis Club and sponsored by Essentia Health.

The event will take place Saturday, August 27th. It will start at 4 p.m. at Whipple Beach Park in Baxter.

Registration will be limited to the first 350 registrants. Participants registered before August 1 will be guaranteed their selected shirt and size. Those interested are asked to sign up early because registration will close at 10 a.m. the day of the race.

There will be no in-person race day signup at the event. You can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Baxter/KiwanisKidsTri.

Race Distances:

  • Ages 5-9: Swim 25 yards / Bike 2 miles / Run 1 mile
  • Ages 10-14: Swim 50 yards / Bike 4 miles / Run 2 miles

Schedule:

  • On the day of the race, packets can be picked up at 1:30 p.m.
  • The top three boys and girls in each age group, and participants who complete their fifth or tenth Kiwanis Kids Triathlon, will be recognized at 6 p.m.

