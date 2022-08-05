Kids Summer Reading Program in Crosby Caps Off with Carnival

Click to print (Opens in new window)

by Justin Othoudt

Summer is almost at an end, but that doesn’t mean it can’t go out with a bang. The Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby put on a carnival on Thursday to cap off this year’s Summer Reading Program.

Abby Smith, the head librarian said the kids were loving the carnival, and what’s not to love? Giant games of tic-tac-toe, playing with a parachute, and the carnival classic of ring toss were all there for the kids to enjoy after a few months in the reading program.

So what is the Summer Reading Program? Simply put, it’s to encourage children to keep reading throughout their summer vacation. Children are given bingo cards they can fill out according to how many books they’ve read over the summer. From their, they can receive prizes such as ice cream from local business Mixed Company.

And prizes weren’t the only things they could look forward to. Almost every Thursday morning from late June to early August, special events like the carnival were held either in the library or in the George F. Crosby Park located right next to the library.

The carnival was a great way to wrap up a season that has clearly left a lasting impact on those who attended.

