Kids Learn The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

Josh Peterson
Nov. 16 2017
The sound of kids packing a Christmas present carries similaritites to the sound kids unwrapping a present on Christmas morning. Over 70 kids at the Bemidji Evangelical Covenant Church prepped, packed, and in some cases wrapped shoeboxes filled with necessitites and toys as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Through this extension of area churches, kids get to see the world in a new light, and learn the spirit of giving while reaching children all over the world who would have never received a Christmas present.

While some kids came prepared and shopped for items ahead of time, others got to chose from items that were purchased by Shirley Shultz, who saves up each year just so that kids who normally wouldn’t have a Christmas could have one.

Evangelical Free Church across town is the main drop off site for all shoe boxes. Area churches will bring all their shoe boxes here, where they will be stacked and packed to be shipped down to Minneapolis before they get sent around the world.

By the time the kids at Bemidji Covenant where done filling their boxes, a stack of 70 presents sat waiting to be delivered, but not without a prayer of joy and thanks for those who will receive their gifts.

This is collection week across the state for Operation Christmas Child, for more information click here:https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child

