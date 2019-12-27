Kids Have Fun While Learning Sign Language in Baxter
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Baxter is a sensory gym with specialized equipment and activities that address the developmental requirements of children with autism and other special needs, all while providing a fun and safe environment for all kids to learn, explore, build self-confidence, self-awareness, and self-esteem. Recently, the gym started sign language classes where people can learn the basics of sign language while also having fun. Chaz Mootz has the story.
More classes are expected to be available as the word continues to get out about We Rock the Spectrum’s American Sign Language classes.
