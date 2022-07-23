Lakeland PBS

Kids Go “Under the Sea” at Crow Wing Co. 4-H Day Camp

Hanky HazeltonJul. 22 2022

Kids in the Crow Wing County 4-H Cloverbud program got to go “under the sea” today at a special day camp.

The Under the Sea day camp was held at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds and taught each student from kindergarten to 2nd grade about life in the water.

Kids learned about things like the difference between saltwater and fresh water to see if an egg floats or sinks to the bottom. They also laid out string to see how long a blue whale would be.

One of the big things with 4-H and exploratory learning is that kids try out what is being taught and then apply it to real life situations. Some of the art they made was bubble wands out of basic supplies. They also made slime – with the first recipe having failed, they adapted and figured it out on their own.

But the reason this day was made possible is because of youth extension summer intern Arica Caughey. Arica is a student at the University of Minnesota – Crookston and is studying agricultural education. She hopes continue her studies in the future.

One of her goals was to put an event on for the Cloverbuds. With there not being a lot of events for children so young, it was a way for her to reach out and complete a goal for the kids.

Day camp organizers hoped the Cloverbuds took away some important facts throughout the day and also got to met one new friend.

