Pine River residents want to get kids fishing again. This Sunday, September 22nd at the Pine River Fishing Pier, children 15 and under will have the opportunity to participate in a free event centered around fishing.

Getting kids fishing again is the goal of Damsite Supper Club Owner Rob Walton, who, for the second year, is organizing the event. He says there will be plenty to do in addition to fishing.

“There’ll be some demonstrations, there’ll be some displayed 4-wheelers and side-by-sides and fish houses and some professional fishermen in their boats,” said Walton. “There’ll be some food trucks, some live music.”

This event is about getting kids off screens, but more importantly, it’s about them falling in love with the outdoors and enjoying the beautiful scenery that north central Minnesota has to offer.

“To me, it just seems like that’s what you do when you live in northern Minnesota,” Walton explained. “There’s less and less people doing it all the time, it seems. I think it’s a much more positive thing to be outdoors, fishing, hunting, whatever you might be doing, rather than the video games and some of the entertainment stuff that kids, you know – get them outside, give them a chance to think and use their head and make some decisions on their own.”

Kids can fish for free, have a free lunch, and win a free prize by participating. With everything coming at no charge, donations help pay for everything.

“The largest percent of it is, comes from myself and the Damsite Supper Club, but we get donations also from American Legion in town and and others that have donated in the past,” explained Walton. “And some of the suppliers that I deal with in the restaurant business also supply some of those donations for the food and stuff.”

Walton grew up fishing and hunting and having an appreciation for the great outdoors. With this event, he hopes to inspire the next generation to develop a similar passion.

“That’s the goal, truly, just to see them enjoy it,” he added. “And even if they only come and do it for the one day, that’s one day that they did do it. So hopefully that leads to them enjoying it and wanting to do it more, certainly. So one day they’re here doing it, success. If they continue to do it, that’s even better.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Registration will take place the day of the event, with the fishing contest beginning at noon. Last year, over 100 children participated.