Lakeland PBS

Kids Deserve a shot incentive program

Emma HudziakJan. 19 2022

Governor Walz, has recently launched the second phase of an incentive program to encourage children ages 5-11 years of age to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

$200.00 Visa Gift Cards-

Minnesota families who get their kids 5-11 years old fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card. Parents/Guardians can also register their 5-11 year old once they have completed their two-dose series.

The registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 24 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.

$1,000 Minnesota College Scholarship Drawings-

Later this spring, there will be drawings for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for all Minnesotans 5-11 years old who are fully vaccinated. All Minnesotans ages 5-11 years old who have completed their first and second doses at any point in time will be eligible to be entered for a chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship.

More information on the “kids deserve a shot incentive program” can be found on the MN Department of Health’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji School District to Stay Closed for Rest of the Week

Walz Asks Lawmakers to Back Record $2.7 Billion Bonding Bill

29 New COVID-19 Deaths, 10,651 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

US Faces Wave of Omicron Death in Coming Weeks, Models Say

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.