Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz, has recently launched the second phase of an incentive program to encourage children ages 5-11 years of age to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

$200.00 Visa Gift Cards-

Minnesota families who get their kids 5-11 years old fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card. Parents/Guardians can also register their 5-11 year old once they have completed their two-dose series.

The registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 24 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.

$1,000 Minnesota College Scholarship Drawings-

Later this spring, there will be drawings for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for all Minnesotans 5-11 years old who are fully vaccinated. All Minnesotans ages 5-11 years old who have completed their first and second doses at any point in time will be eligible to be entered for a chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship.

More information on the “kids deserve a shot incentive program” can be found on the MN Department of Health’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today