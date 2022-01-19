Kids Deserve a shot incentive program
Governor Walz, has recently launched the second phase of an incentive program to encourage children ages 5-11 years of age to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
$200.00 Visa Gift Cards-
Minnesota families who get their kids 5-11 years old fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card. Parents/Guardians can also register their 5-11 year old once they have completed their two-dose series.
The registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 24 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.
$1,000 Minnesota College Scholarship Drawings-
Later this spring, there will be drawings for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for all Minnesotans 5-11 years old who are fully vaccinated. All Minnesotans ages 5-11 years old who have completed their first and second doses at any point in time will be eligible to be entered for a chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship.
More information on the “kids deserve a shot incentive program” can be found on the MN Department of Health’s website.
