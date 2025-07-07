Kids at Nitro-X Camp at CLC Drive RC Cars, Learn About Transportation Industry

Kids in the Brainerd Lakes Area had the opportunity to learn more about RC cars and the transportation industry during the Nitro-X Summer Camp at Central Lakes College last week.

For four days, middle school students received a hands-on experience with everything RC cars.

“Most people don’t use their garages to tinker on things anymore, right?” said Lew Olivier, director of outreach for the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence. “This gives them an opportunity to find something they might be passionate about. They get to tinker on RC cars, they take industry tours. It gives them an opportunity to engage and see what is out there.”

Every camper had their own unique car and went through prep work, painting, and personalization using real auto body techniques and materials. And each kid got to take home their vehicle as a keepsake.

“We know that personalization of those car bodies, taking something home, is something that makes them feel it for a long period of time,” said Central Lakes College automotive technology instructor Chris Hadfield. “That really hits them in their core and in their soul, and sheds a very positive light on our industry.”

It’s only natural to put your hard work to the test. The campers competed for the fastest time on the track, showing off their RC driving skills with the Nitro-X’s high-tech transponder system tracking every single lap.

“It started with practicing throughout the week and then really practicing not just how to race, but how do you work with a team, and how do you support somebody else even when you’re not behind the wheel?” Hadfield added. “Through that motivation of their friends and their partners—and a lot of new friends were made this week—they were able to decrease those times and improve their laps.”

Besides experiencing the exhibition Nitro-X cars, campers also learned more about the industry. They got to pick the brains of those involved in the world of automobiles and transportation and got hands-on experience in fields like diesel and collision repair.

“The industry has been lacking because most people have been told, ‘You need a four-year degree in order to be successful in this world,’ and that’s no longer the truth,” Olivier stated. “I want to unlock a core memory. I want them to think back five, six years down the line and realize, ‘This was fun. This is something I can possibly do as a living.’”

Nitro-X will be hosting another camp at Minnesota State University Mankato from July 15th through the 17th.