Keri Heintzeman Wins Republican Primary for MN Senate District 6 Special Election

Voters in Senate District 6 on Tuesday chose Keri Heintzeman as the Republican candidate for the special election that happens later this month.

The special election is needed because Republican incumbent Justin Eichorn resigned in March after being arrested and charged in court for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Voters through the district showed up at the polls for the primary election, which narrowed down the field of eight Republicans to one. District 6 includes Cass, Crow Wing, and Itasca counties, and all the candidates were from Crow Wing County, except for John Howe, who is from Itasca County.

With all precincts reporting, Heintzeman, the wife of current District 6B Rep. Josh Heintzeman, defeated the other Republican candidates by getting 3,404 votes (46.77%). She will face DFL candidate Denise Slipy in the special election on April 29th.

Full results for Republican candidates:

Angel Zierden – 407 votes, 5.59%

Josh Gazelka – 679 votes, 9.33%

Steve Cotariu – 458 votes, 6.29%

John A. Howe – 1,127 votes, 15.49%

Jennifer Carnahan – 812 votes, 11.16%

Keri Heintzeman – 3,404 votes, 46.77%

Matthew Zinda – 28 votes, 0.38%

Doug Kern – 363 votes, 4.99%

Full results for DFL candidates: