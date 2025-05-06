Keri Heintzeman Sworn in as State Senator for District 6

Nisswa’s Keri Heintzeman is officially on the job in St. Paul, representing voters in District 6 at the Capitol.

Heintzeman, a Republican, was sworn into the state Senate today after winning the Senate District 6 special election last Tuesday. She topped Democrat Denise Slipy by almost 21 percentage points in that election.

Heintzeman now fills the seat that opened up when Justin Eichorn resigned in March. Eichorn gave up his seat after he was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor after his arrest in an underage prostitution sting. He pleaded not guilty to the federal charge last month.