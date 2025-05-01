Keri Heintzeman Reaches St. Paul Ahead of MN Senate Term

Residents in Minnesota’s Senate District 6 have elected Keri Heintzeman to fill the vacant seat left behind by Justin Eichorn when he resigned following a charge of solicitation of a minor. Ahead of her being sworn in on Tuesday, Heintzeman recently arrived in St. Paul to start her career in the state Senate.

Heintzeman’s Senate campaign was a whirlwind, lasting just 35 days, and she says she couldn’t have done it without the support of her community by her side.

“With a race that is 35 days long, it’s very compact. So the exhaustion level was there,” said Heintzeman. “And I was so grateful to have so many people that came alongside me to help support the campaign, volunteers on doors, phones, donors, all of the pieces. So grateful for everybody that they came alongside.”

There are only a few weeks left in the Senate session, and Heintzeman plans to utilize her time to support efforts that she feels will best impact her district.

“There’s, most of the committee structures have wrapped up and we’re down to just floor time, session time, and the bills that are coming through here in the final days. So I will be supporting all of the bills that are best for my communities, the ones that are going to reduce taxes, that are going to reduce regulation, and that will support my community as best,” she shared.

Her time in St. Paul has been brief, as she just got her office assigned to her Thursday morning. But she already has her eyes on future plans in the position.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what committees that I settle into,” said Heintzeman. “I was told today that there may be some shifting as members maybe want some of the open committees as they stand now. But just to make sure that I always stand to reduce those taxes, to reduce the burden economically on the citizens within my district.”

After the special election, the Democrats hold just a one-seat majority in the Senate. But Heintzeman says she’s not afraid to work across the aisle.

“I think there’s room to find common ground to work across the aisle and get projects through that we can agree on,” she continued.

Heintzeman enters a position filled with controversy, following former Sen. Eichorn’s resignation in March. But she feels her steady presence will allow for people to trust in the office again.

“I think there’s some healing that needs to happen with the former senator’s actions, but I think that we’re well on our way to doing that and stepping in here and being the best senator that I can be for the district is going to help with that healing,” Heintzeman said.

After winning the special election, Heintzeman will also serve on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, replacing Justin Eichorn there as well. The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation serves as an economic development agency focused on reinvesting local taconite production taxes to support businesses, communities, and workforce development in northern Minnesota. The IRRRB consists of state senators and representatives who were elected from districts where at least one-third of the people live within the area the agency serves.