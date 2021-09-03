Lakeland PBS

Kent Steps Down as Minnesota Senate Minority Leader

Betsy Melin — Sep. 3 2021

Sen. Susan Kent (DFL, District 53)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent has announced she is stepping down from her role as minority leader and plans to retire when her term ends next year.

Kent, a Woodbury Democrat, has served in the Senate for nearly 10 years and said in a statement Thursday that she decided to retire so she could focus more on her family. Kent said she hasn’t seen her mother, who is in an assisted living facility in Dallas, for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is time to make changes in my life and put my family first,” she said.

Kent, who said she began her political career as a mom fighting for equitable public education, was the first woman serve as Senate Democratic leader. The Senate Democratic caucus will select a new leader on Sept. 13.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve my community in the Minnesota Senate for almost 10 years now. I’ve been inspired by the dedicated community members, advocates and colleagues I’ve had the privilege of working with who are committed to building a better Minnesota for everyone,” she said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

2,138 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Friday in Minnesota

Sen. Michelle Benson Discusses Priorities in Bid for Governor

1,904 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

1,436 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.