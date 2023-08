Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, September 2nd at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the career of the Grammy Award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame member and worldwide music icon in a 1983 concert recorded at the peak of his popularity. Filmed at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, this special features performances of 11 Top 10 songs, including fan favorites “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Lucille,” and “Through the Years.”.