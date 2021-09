Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, September 7 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Jeff Daniels for a behind-the-scenes look at the acclaimed documentary series. Providing insights into the iconic author, the program features interviews with directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, writer Geoffrey Ward and more.