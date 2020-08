Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

September 5 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the history of country music from its deep roots in ballads, hymns and blues, to its mainstream popularity. Meet unforgettable characters and storytellers and learn how this uniquely American art form evolved over the course of the twentieth century in the new Ken Burns film, Country Music.