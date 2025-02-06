Kelliher Woman Raising Money for EMS Equipment After Her Serious Car Accident

Anna Schuh’s whole life was changed in an instant after a collision with a plow truck just over three years ago…

“I ended up breaking 12 ribs and crushed my chest.” said crash survivor and LUCAS Maching fundraiser organizer Anna Schuh, “My legs were shattered in like 30 different places. But I’m walking. I’m a miracle. I don’t believe I should be here. There’s got to be a reason I’m here. So let’s save some more lives. That’s all I say. Let’s continue being awesome ”

After many surgeries and much recuperation, Schuh owed her life to first responders. She’s now raising money for a lifesaving device to help those responding to the scene of an emergency.

“I thought after I had come out of the hospital that if there was anything I could do to help them for the next patient, that that’s something I think that I should really do.” said Schuh, “I’m really blessed to be alive today and I’m really thankful for my community members.”

“The community really does pull together and help support everything.” said Kelliher City Clerk/Treasurer Shelli Krueth.

Schuh has a goal to hit $27,000 for a LUCAS machine, an automatic CPR machine that will keep patients’ internal organs functioning so medical professionals can focus on other tasks such as transporting them to the nearest hospital, which can be very far away for rural towns. The fundraising for Kelliher started with $3,000 of Shuh’s own money. A LUCAS machine can be lifesaving to towns like Keller and other surrounding areas due to how rural they are and how far they are from the closest hospital.

“She’s sent out a lot of different letters to a lot of different people.” said Krueth, “And she’s challenged different groups on this and that. So she we have been getting some some funds coming in for her, so that’s really good.”

“I opened it up with $3,000 and it’s a match me donation.” explained Schuh, “You can match me up to $3,000. It can be $0.03, three pennies. You can get your school involved. You can get businesses involved. People can battle each other. Their first donation can be 3 dollars, 3 cents – it doesn’t even matter because all of those pennies are going to add up. So far we have $4,930. Very awesome. We’re getting up there, so that’s great.”

All of the funds go through the city, so donations can all be sent directly to the Kelliher City Hall.