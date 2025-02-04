Kelliher Woman Holding Fundraisers to Raise Money for New Playground

A Kelliher woman has decided to take matters into her own hands after seeing the condition that a local playground is in. Susan Vosikia has been setting up fundraisers and gathering the community together to raise thousands of dollars to create a better, safer environment where kids can play.

After taking her granddaughter to the local playground at Paul Bunyan Park in Kelliher, Vosika realized that the play set, which is over 30 years old, was in dire need of repairs. She says that the playground is so much more than just a slide and stairs.

“Children need an outdoor space to play where they’re safe and secure and have enjoyment and not only good exercise and fresh air,” explained Vosika. “It’s not, you know, not just healthy for their mind and body, but they learn troubleshooting, they learn social skills.”

Vosika has set out to raise between $25,000 and $30,000 to tear down the old play set and get a whole new one. After getting $1,300 from her first fundraiser, a rummage sale, as well as a $5,000 grant, she knew that the people of Kelliher had her back.

“People have personally sponsored, and businesses, anywhere from $100 to 1,500,” said Vosika. “So it’s continually growing our funds. We do support each other. We’re all neighbors, family. And you need that support. You need the camaraderie, the cheering on.”

“We’re in such a small community that if we can do something this big, that’s pretty amazing for such a small amount of people,” said Anna Schuh, an organizer for other Kelliher area fundraisers. “I believe our population’s under 300. So if people can get together and do that, it’s just – it’s life.”

Voskia’s next fundraiser event will be a Valentine’s Day dinner.

“It’s called Love’s Flavorful Feast,” said Vosika. “It’s a chili supper, and it will be served in your choice of bread bowl. And we’ll have pickles and a fruit salad. There’s going to be desserts you can choose from, and then beverage of your choice.”

The chili dinner will be held at the North Beltrami Community Center at 5 p.m. on February 14th. There is no set fee for the meal, as donations of all sizes will be accepted. All of the proceeds will be going directly to the playground funds.