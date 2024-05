In Section 5A in the second round of softball playoffs, 2-seed Kelliher/Northome was hosting 7-seed Nevis. The Mustangs beat the Tigers once already this season, and they won again in the playoffs by a score of 6-1.

Kelliher/Northome will now host one of the quarterfinal matches on Thursday and will face Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale. Nevis will play Hill City/Northland in the elimination bracket.