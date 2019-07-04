Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Keep Your Pets Safe This Fourth Of July

Jul. 3 2019

People who want to keep their pets safe and calm should avoid taking their furry friends outside during fourth of July festivities.

If you plan on leaving your pet at home make sure they’re comfortable and in a safe, secure area with their favorite toy or crate.

An associate veterinarian at Bemidji veterinary hospital says distracting your pet while fireworks are going off is a good way to help decrease anxiety levels.

“Playing with their favorite toy, giving them treats, a lot of positive re-enforcement,” Lauren Alsaker, an associate veterinarian for the Bemidji Veterinary Hospital said. “Sometimes that’s not enough for pets, thunder shirts are a good idea, putting cotton balls in the ears of the pets to try and decrease the amount of noise coming in is a good idea.”Jul

If your pet is still sensitive to loud noises, ask your veterinarian about anti-anxiety assistive medication.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Firework Safety For The Fourth Of July

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Turns 75!

DNR Announces ‘Operation Dry Water’ Over Holiday Weekend

Teenager Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

Latest Story

Golf Tips: How to Regrip Your Clubs

In this week’s golf tip, Mike Klabough says that the condition of your grips is often an overlooked part of your clubs. He shows you how
Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Latest Stories

Golf Tips: How to Regrip Your Clubs

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Watermelon, Blueberry Sparklers

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Road Work On The Fourth Of July

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Firework Safety For The Fourth Of July

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Turns 75!

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate