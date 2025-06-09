KC Walleye Classic Prepares to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

If the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic has taught us anything over this past quarter of a century, it’s that both David and Goliath can win the tournament.

For 25 years now in Bemidji, professional and amateur anglers alike have competed the throne, with the youngest duo of Kamin Pierce and Darren Roth taking home the top prize last year.

But the event is more than just a premier fishing tournament. Starting in 2001 as the Kraus-Anderson Walleye Classic, it became a Bemidji area staple helping to sustain local beneficiaries. The Knights of Columbus took over the helm 10 years ago and have kept that tradition alive ever since.

“We’re really excited about the fact that this event has gone on as long as it has, and is as successful as it is as a community event,” said KC Walleye Classic Tournament Director Phil Hodapp. “Of course, we live in a community where fishing is a big deal. One of the things I enjoy the most is seeing the whole community come together at the Sanford Center just to celebrate the outdoors.”

“We do have some surprises and I’m not going to give those away,” he added with a laugh. “But it has to do with the presentations that we’re going to be doing throughout the day.”

Since its inception 25 years ago, the Walleye Classic has raised and given over $1.2 million back to the community, with last year’s tournament raising around $125,000.

This year’s tourney is Saturday, June 14th. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with festivities at the Sanford Center starting at 2 p.m.. Raffles begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boat parade and winners announced after that.