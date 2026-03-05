KB101 in Bemidji Receives 7th Community Service Award from NAB

A Bemidji radio station recently received its seventh community service award from the National Association of Broadcasters.

According to a press release from Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, the company’s country music station KB101 won a Crystal Award at the NAB’s State Leadership Conference in Washington, DC on Mar. 3. The recognition is given to 10 stations nationwide to honor year-round commitment to community service.

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting says its stations, including KB101, are committed to community service and have spearheaded community events such as the Radiothon To End Child Abuse and Stuff A Truck, along with ongoing support for local agencies and organizations committed to bettering area communities.

After the June 2025 wind storm hit the Bemidji area, the station carried around-the-clock coverage of the storm’s aftermath and community support efforts, including fundraising for relief and tree restoration.

“KB101 immediately sprang into action alongside community leaders to keep people informed of developing events including emergency directions, resources, shelter locations, power restoration and more,” said Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince in a statement.

“I’m deeply grateful to be recognized for the work we have done to serve our community during a difficult time, and excited that we were noticed and honored by our peers nationwide,” Paul Bunyan Broadcasting General Manager Bruce McKirdy added.

KB101 has received Crystal Awards since 1994, according to the release. In 2011, they became just the second station to win a Crystal Heritage Award, given to stations that have won five Crystal Awards and have won two NAB Leadership Foundation Service To America Awards for community partnerships.

KB101 joined stations from Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Houston, Omaha, and Minneapolis-St. Paul in receiving Crystal Awards this year.