May 7, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Kazmierczak Pleads Guilty for Spraying Vinegar at Representative Omar

55 year old Anthony Kazmierczak has plead guilty after being charged with assault for spraying vinegar on Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar after reaching a deal with prosecutors. He leaped up when the representative called for the ouster of then Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and sprayed liquid from a syringe, as court documents say he shouted that Noem would not resign and that Omar was “splitting Minnesota apart.” A sentencing date for Kazmierczak has not yet been set by the US District Court.

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