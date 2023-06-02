Kayaker Goes Missing on Mississippi River Near St. Cloud

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A search is underway for a kayaker who went missing on the Mississippi River on Wednesday.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the kayaker is a 39-year-old man who entered the river near Sartell, with his destination being Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud.

A boater reported an overturned kayak around 4 p.m. Wednesday, but the man has not been located. Searches to find the man so far have been unsuccessful.

