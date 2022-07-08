Lakeland PBS

Kayak Rentals Now Available at Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park

Hanky HazeltonJul. 8 2022

Kayak rentals to paddle around Lake Bemidji are now available for the public at Paul Bunyan Park.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation announced in a press release today that rentals are being offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They have single-person kayaks for $13 an hour or two-person tandem kayaks for $18 per hour.

The kayak rental comes with paddles and a life jacket. There will be staff to assist with equipment, show the proper way to launch onto the water, and provide advice on navigating Lake Bemidji. Bike rentals are also available at the Tourist Information Center in Paul Bunyan Park every day.

The Tourist Information Center, located at Paul Bunyan Park at 300 Bemidji Avenue N, is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can reach out to the Parks and Recreation department for more information by emailing parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us or calling 218-333-1859.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

