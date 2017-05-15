Katy Perry Coming To Minnesota In December
Pop icon Katy Perry announced that she will be bringing her upcoming tour to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on December 1st.
Perry, 32, will be promoting her latest album titled “Witness” on the tour, as well as the musical guest on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this coming Saturday.
Tickets will be released via Ticketmaster on May 22nd with prices to be announced at a later time.
Witness is schedule for a debut on June 9th. The first single from the album, “Chained to the Rhythm” rose to number four on the Billboards charts.
