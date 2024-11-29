Katie Verschelde Named Pine River-Backus Teacher of the Year

The Pine River-Backus School District has awarded 2024 Teacher Of The Year honors to Katie Verschelde.

Verschelde teaches science to both high school and middle school students and has been a part of the PRB School District for seven years. She credits her growth as a teacher to her participation on various committees within the district like the Safety Committee and Leadership Committee, as well as the Career Pathways program.

The people Verschelde works with at the school have also had a similar effect on her.

“The committees are wonderful opportunities to serve on, but it’s the people that you serve on them with that also have that same passion for, you know, to make this a better place,” she said. “What do we want our kids to leave our buildings with? Because it’s not always about when they’re here. It’s when they leave, too.”

Verschelde was chosen as Teacher of the Year by her own colleagues and was among 20 candidates up for the honor.