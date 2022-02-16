Karla Leeper, 2nd of 4 Candidates for Next BSU/NTC President, Visits Bemidji
The second of four candidates to become the next president at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College finished up a two-day visit to Bemidji on Tuesday.
Karla Leeper is currently Executive Vice President for Augusta University/Augusta University Health. She spent time Monday and Tuesday at NTC and BSU visiting with students and staff.
We’ll soon hear from another of the presidential finalists, Allen Bedford, who has served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at BSU since 2020.
