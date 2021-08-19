Lakeland PBS

Kansas Man Dies in Apparent Drowning in Crow Wing County

Lakeland News — Aug. 18 2021

A 66-year-old Kansas man has died from apparently drowning in a lake near Emily.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says Edward Rando was swimming from a nearby pontoon near the Ruth Lake access on Monday when he became distressed. Attempts were made to get flotation devices to Rando, but he became unresponsive, and nearby boaters helped recover him from the water.

He was taken to the lake access where lifesaving measures were attempted, but Rando was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office lists the apparent cause of death as drowning.

