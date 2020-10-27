Lakeland PBS

Juvenile Suspects Identified in Blueberry Pines Golf Course Vandalism

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 27 2020

Nine juvenile suspects who are believed to be responsible for the damages to the Blueberry Pines Golf Course in Menahga have been identified.

The original release, which was sent out on Oct. 20, stated that the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 18 that golf carts at the Blueberry Pines Golf Club had been damaged. When officers arrived, they found six golf carts that were driven out on the golf course, and later found that there was damage to the golf course including the greens and bunkers. The original release also stated that video surveillance showed only four juveniles were responsible for the damage and were unidentified at that time.

An estimated number of $40,000 shows the cost of damages in replacement and repairs, and the full extent of the damage will not be known until spring.

The juveniles were from Menahga, Buffalo, and the Greenfield area. The case is being forwarded to the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

