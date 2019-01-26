Lakeland PBS
Juvenile Sentenced For Bemidji Assault To Remain In Juvenile System

Nathan Green
Jan. 26 2019
A juvenile that assaulted a man in downtown Bemidji, who was expected to be tried as an adult, will now remain in the juvenile system.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson told Forum Communications that keeping the individual in juvenile court will force him to be in the system longer than if he was charged as an adult.

The assault happened on December 30 in the entrance of the Elks Lodge on 4th Street in downtown Bemidji, where the victim suffered injuries to his head and face. Video of the assault went viral on social media.

The juvenile will remain in the system and be placed on probation until he turns 21.

